JOHNSONBURG — An Elk County-based polka club will bring nationally and internationally-recognized polka musicians to Johnsonburg Sunday.
The Slovenian Polka Club is celebrating 30 years of promoting music and camaraderie, said member Pat Moore. The event was organized by Moore and her husband, John, and John Berne of Smethport.
Polka musicians Ted Lange and Mollie B will entertain residents from 2-6 p.m. Sunday at the Johnsonburg Fire Hall at 99 Clarion Road.
The Moores have been polka club members for about 25 years, she said. The first dance was held at the Ponderosa restaurant in Wilcox in 1989.
There were polka events at the St. Marys Sportsmen’s Club each year, Moore said, but locals decided there was enough interest to start a group. It soon grew to a dance each Sunday.
The club still hosts a dance every other Sunday, Moore said, when people travel from areas like Bellefonte, Clearfield, Phillipsburg and even New York to attend.
The club originated in St. Marys, Moore said, but now regularly meets in Kane.
“We continue to promote polka music for our members, but our bands play more than that — waltzes, jitterbugs, latins and many old and loved slow songs,” Moore said. “The camaraderie is the greatest, even for those who come just to listen and visit.
“We have members who are still dancing at 90 years young.”
The event is open to the public, but there will be limited seating. Tickets are $25. Food and beverages will be available for purchase.
For more information, call Moore at 814-837-9218 or Berne at 887-5396.