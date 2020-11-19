ST. MARYS — There will be two openings on the St. Marys Airport Authority come January 2021.
Current authority members James (JJ) Catalone, a Fox Township position, and Faisal El-Awar, a City of St. Marys seat, will not renew their positions this coming year, as announced at Monday’s SMMA meeting.
Joe Kerchinski, who wasn’t present, noted he would like to have the 2021 drag race dates approved — June 20, July 25 and Sept. 12, with rain dates the following Sundays.
The Aviation and Car Festival will be set for Aug. 21, 2021. The SMMA also approved to host a concert sometime next year, with the date and time to be determined.
It was reported that Dr. Bob Baker, a pilot, struck a bird when approaching the runway Nov. 10. His canopy plane was damaged, and the bird was found in the cockpit, SMMA President Dan Nedzinski said. A form was submitted to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and bird remains were mailed to the Smithsonian Institute Feather Lab for identification.
Treasurer Ned Jacob also informed the authority that the SMMA was rejected for the County COVID Relief Block Grant, having submitted for $35,000. Elk County was awarded $2.9 million.
The SMMA has also submitted for the CARES Act Grant in the amount of $20,000 for the months of April through September.