ST. MARYS — The St. Marys community came together to make sure the traditional July 3 fireworks display still happens this year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce President Andrew Mohney said $8,327 has been collected.
“We’ve reduced the size of the display, so that we were able to meet an attainable goal for this year, and provide fireworks for the community,” he said.
The Chamber will continue to accept donations of any amount for the 2021 display, Mohney adds.
Businesses like St. Marys Nutrition, Brandy Camp Creamery and Tablespoons Cafe and Deli also all accepted donations throughout the fundraiser.
On June 19, SMACOC Director Ann Gabler said the Chamber had just a few days to raise $2,752. Usually, it spends $15,500 for a show that lasts around a half an hour and offers a huge finale. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chamber had to cancel more than one fundraiser that typically helps raise money for the display.
“St. Marys has always been a community of hard working, generous people,” Mohney said. “We always stick together to support each other. We’re not surprised we were able to gather enough to have a show. Traditions matter here.”
The fireworks tradition, which will be held Friday at St. Marys Area High School, offers a little bit of normalcy for the community, Mohney added.
“People have fond memories of picnics and family gatherings that include watching the fireworks,” he said.