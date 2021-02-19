ST. MARYS — St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ann Gabler’s passion for her native hometown extends far beyond just this position.
Gabler, born in St. Marys, has lived there most of her life, besides the 16 years she lived in Pittsburgh, where she became a realtor in Monroeville before moving back home.
Moving away, Gabler said, helped her gain a greater appreciation for the area.
“This is a very unique locale,” she said. “Smart, industrious people have made it a place of diverse opportunity. Everyone can have employment that allows them to live decently. It’s a little bubble of security.”
Gabler has been exposed to and participated in various enterprises throughout her life, she noted.
“I love it here, and feel honored to present the St. Marys area to the rest of the world.”
Her job as chamber director includes several roles, including promoting the St. Marys area, orchestrating chamber events and maintaining and improving the building, said Gabler.
“I love our members and the people who live here,” Gabler adds. “I think talking with members and guests is what I like the most about my position.”
One of her favorite aspects of the job is getting to express herself artistically, said Gabler. Throughout the past year, with the help of District Judge Mark Jacob and Chamber President Andrew Mohney, she painted a St. Marys-based mural on the side of the chamber building on South St. Marys Street.
Gabler’s artistic abilities don’t stop there. She owns and operates “Your Mother’s Tattoo” studio. She also loves to paint and do etchings.
Gabler’s husband, Dan, is a machine shop manager at Clarion Sintered Metals. The two have three children — Monica Miller, an occupational therapist in State College, Sam Miller, a material engineer at Keystone Carbon, and Leah Gabler, who is finishing at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute with a degree in computer systems engineering and computer science. She has also been accepted to the quantitative finance and risk analytics program this fall.
Gabler loves being a pet mom, too, to her two dogs Geno and Junior, and pet bird, Harry. She also enjoys spending time at the family’s camp.
Gabler attributes her accomplishments to her go-getter nature.
“I have the attitude that nothing is out of reach for me, and am tenacious in accomplishing my goals.”