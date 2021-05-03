ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce has kicked off the fundraising process for the traditional fireworks display, which lights up the sky every July 3.
SMACOC Director Ann Gabler said the 2020 show turned out very nice, despite a reduction in funding.
“Our city came together and brought in enough for an $8,000 display,” she said.
Last year, the SMACOC made sure to still host the display for “a little bit of normalcy” during COVID-19.
In order to have its normal, pre-pandemic display, the chamber needs $15,500, said Gabler, and accepts donations throughout the year.
“It is a bit of a struggle, because they are paid for by individual donations alone. If everyone who enjoys them contributed $2, we would be good to go,” said Gabler.
Formerly held at Highlands & Leaning Pines Golf Course, the fireworks venue was changed to St. Marys Area High School throughout the past couple of years.
The St. Marys Area School District Board of Administrators approved the use of the high school venue for the display at the April meeting.
“We will continue to have the fireworks there for as long as they allow us to,” said Gabler.
Some of the benefits of this venue include ample free parking and the elevation of the practice soccer field –where the fireworks are ignited –is higher than everywhere else in town, she noted.
“We can easily offer entertainment for the kids and food from that location, too,” Gabler said.
The SMACOC is aiming to make it simple for donors, who can “like” the chamber’s Facebook page, find the fireworks post and click to donate. They can also visit www.stmaryschamber.org and click “Support the 2021 Fireworks Fund,” or stop by the office or mail a payment to 53 S. St. Marys St., St. Marys, PA 15857.