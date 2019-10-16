ST. MARYS — St. Marys Area High School math teacher and Ecology Club Advisor Jamie Caskey has won the Pennsylvania Wilds Inspiring Youth Award, in recognition of her ongoing efforts in teaching students the importance of the outdoors.
“Champions of the Pennsylvania Wilds” recipients are announced each fall, celebrating area individuals, organizations and businesses for their stand-out efforts in the region.
With a strong interest in the environment, Caskey began advising the club after the former director retired, she said.
Elk County and the Pennsylvania Wilds provide many opportunities to observe ecology and the environment, Caskey said.
“(The club) is a real service to the area and the community,” she said. “They are learning valuable lessons about science, the outdoors, wildlife and what they can do to keep those things good and healthy.”
The club also teaches the students the concept of giving back to their community, Caskey adds, and the environment.
The ecology club has “learning days,” where they go out and explore things around them. In partnership with Elk County Conservation District, they also go on several trips, conducting cleanups at local parks or along the Clarion River or visiting the Elk Country Visitor Center in Benezette, Caskey said.
Club members also undertake their own activities, such as the pollinator garden at SMAHS as a beautification project.
Caskey will be recognized at the 2019 Pennsylvania Wilds Annual Dinner & Awards at the DuBois Country Club Nov. 7.
The club is not just about sharing a love for the outdoors, but passing on certain life lessons to the students, too, such as respect and discipline.
“I feel quite honored,” she said. “We have a put a lot of time into this, and we spend a lot of time with the kids. I’m pretty clear that my objectives are ‘We leave the area better than when we came.’ We want to learn something, be polite, well-behaved and respectful of the work we’re doing.
“We’re there to have a good time, but the job is really to make our environment better. To see that being recognized is really incredible.”
Many ecology club students have gone on to pursue careers in wildlife, conservation and biology, Caskey said.
“That’s such a powerful thing, that we’ve inspired people to continue these careers,” she said. “I see the kids who get excited about these activities. The learning and the growth they gain is incredible.”
SMAHS’ ecology club students have also competed in the “Envirothon” competition, Caskey says, where some have went to the state level. Students learn about topics such as chemistry of the land and the biology of animals.