ST. MARYS — St. Marys Area High School 10th-grader Caitlin Blessel was recently named the regional “Poetry Out Loud 2021” competition winner.
Blessel competed in the virtual competition — an effort through Elk County Council on the Arts and Pennsylvania Council on the Arts — on March 8, going against more than 1,000 students. She will now move on to the national competition, according to the ECCOTA news release.
Blessel selected “Abandoned Farmhouse” by Ted Kooser, “Thoughtless Cruelty” by Charles Lamb and “I am the People, the Mob” by Carl Sandburg for the POL competition, with help from her SMAHS teachers and coaches, it says.
Blessel said she has always been “enamored” with reading and writing. In fourth grade, she focused heavily on writing creative essays, when her interest really took off.
“Now, I enjoy writing informative and persuasive papers, and I just recently wrote a seven-page argumentative essay for my English class.”
Blessel participates in her fair share of school activities — she is the SMAHS German Club president, vice president of Ecology Club and competes in the Envirothon each year. She is also on the girls’ tennis and track teams.
Favorite poetry topics for Blessel are “anything that really connects to her,” she said.
“I particularly enjoy poetry that analyzes certain facets of society and common ways of thinking. When poems are punchy and unapologetic is when I appreciate them most. I am also a fan of all things horror, so I love a creepy or scary poem.”
Poetry is a great outlet, she said, putting pen to paper and making the message clear for the reader.
“The beauty of poetry lies in the ability to interpret it,” she said. “I find that writing poetry is often more relaxing because you are able to utilize whatever sort of grammar and syntax you’d like to create the exact feeling you want to convey. Poetry makes vulnerability comfortable, and you can express things in a poem that you may never feel comfortable talking about normally.”
Blessel hopes to earn a bachelor’s degree in biology following high school, then hopefully go onto medical school or become a forensic technician, she said, but her plans aren’t “set in stone.”