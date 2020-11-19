CLEARFIELD — The Clearfield Revitalization Corp. (CRC) has announced its holiday promotion series: Shop Clearfield for the Holidays.
The CRC encourages everyone to come downtown Nov. 28 for Small Business Saturday. Understanding the important contributions small businesses make to their communities, CRC is pleased to announce its participation in Small Business Saturday. Shoppers can stop by to support local businesses and receive Shop Small® giveaways. Downtown businesses will be running specials.
Clearfield Borough Police and the Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging are teaming up again this year to bring holiday cheer to senior citizens. During your day of local shopping you can pick a tag from the giving tree at Clearfield Pharmacy or CVS Pharmacy on SBS.
CRC also invites the public to celebrate the official light-up kickoff of the holiday season from 4-6 p.m. Dec. 5. This will be a chance to watch downtown come alive for the holiday season with the lighting of the community Christmas tree at Lower Witmer Park. The Clearfield Volunteer Fire Department will be available to place the ornaments on the tree for this event. There will be caroling for the event. Individuals, families, organizations, churches and other groups are invited to create ornaments for the tree.
Ornaments must be durable and weatherproof for use outdoors for at least six weeks in wet and wintry conditions. They should be decorated with colorful materials that, if possible, are reflective. To minimize environmental impact, ornament makers are encouraged to use wood or recycled materials. Ornaments should be eight to 10 inches in size, light weight and light in color, relatively simple in design so they can be enjoyed from a distance. They must be ready for hanging with a heavy wire attached to the top corners. Ornament makers are encouraged to add their name, organization and the year on the backs of the ornaments they create. Those made of glass or other breakable materials cannot be accepted and those contributed will not be returned. The community Christmas tree will be lit, glowing with lights and shimmering ornaments at approximately 4:45-5 p.m. to commence the holiday season. There will also be special visitors for the children. CRC will also light up the rest of Lower Witmer Park for the holidays.
Main Street Manager Loretta Wagner stated, “Supporting local business is beneficial to our local economy. Not only does more money stay local, but also shopping small local businesses has advantages for shoppers. Throughout our downtown stores, the staff is more familiar with their merchandise and offer personalized assistance in a low-stress atmosphere. This is something you cannot find online or at a large chain store. If everyone committed to purchasing at least one gift locally this holiday season, Clearfield would see a great impact.”
The CRC wishes everyone a safe and happy holiday season. To contribute, call 814-765-6000 or visit www.discoverclearfield.com.