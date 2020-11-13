ST. MARYS — This coming year, all public libraries in Pennsylvania are expected to receive a 58 percent cut in state aid, according to St. Marys Public Library Director Leslie Swope.
In July, libraries received notice that they would only receive about 42 percent funding until the state budget is passed, she said.
According to the “Welcome” page on the LibPAS — The Office of Commonwealth Libraries, Bureau of Library Development — website, the anticipated state amount to be entered in the Projected Amount of State Aid section is about 42 percent, or funding for five months out of the year.
“Libraries had been optimistic that we would be receiving more, but we have been told it most likely will not happen,” she said. “Libraries fall under the Department of Education, which received level funding, but the state did not pass the library subsidy-line items.”
For the SMPL specifically, this will be a loss of $29,788, Swope said.
“Libraries in Pennsylvania were last cut in 2008 and were level funded until 2020,” she said. “In 2008, the SMPL received a cut of $19,095.”
For the past 12 years, SMPL has been operating with that funding cut, Swope said, resorting to a “bare bones” budget that included cutting staff hours and the book budget.
“The library does fundraising and grant writing to make up for this loss,” she said.
Another $30,000 is a monumental loss, and there is very little left to cut, Swope added.
“In addition, we have temporarily eliminated fines, because we have to quarantine the books for four days once they are returned,” she said. “Our library income is way down. No in-person meetings is a loss of rental for the rooms. With current safety restrictions, fundraising is difficult.”
This is going to be a “huge problem” for smaller libraries everywhere, though, including areas like Ridgway and Johnsonburg and libraries in Clearfield and Jefferson counties as well.
If Pennsylvania does not increase budget funding, the SMPL will have lost $48,883 since 2008.
“But, we have continued to expand, providing new services and new programs,” Swope said.
During the COVID-19 shutdowns in March, SMPL was working to provide storytimes, Lego challenges and trivia programs, she said.
“We helped people use our online resources, and we signed over 50 new people up with library cards,” she adds. “We cannot continue to add new programs and basic library services without proper funding.”
Swope said local libraries need the public’s help – people in the St. Marys community could write to local state officials and express why libraries, and level funding, are essential.