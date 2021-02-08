ST. MARYS — St. Marys Area Middle School teachers have been working hard to ensure students feel special and appreciated during an unusual school year.
English Language Arts teacher Dana Smith said after weeks of virtual learning, SMAMS teachers “put their heads together” to come up with a special way to welcome students back Jan. 19.
A few teachers came up with the idea to “roll out the red carpet” to welcome students back to school for the first time in December.
“Staying positive during this very different school year is one thing we can do to keep our interactions upbeat,” Smith said.
During an in-service day for staff on Jan. 19, teachers also did some team building exercises, including creating positive signs for students to see when they arrived back, such as “Don’t stress, worry less.”
SMAMS has recognized students in other ways, too.
“In the weeks leading up to coming back to in-person learning, administration asked teachers to nominate students who were going above and beyond when it came to virtual learning,” said Smith.
Students were recognized each day on St. Marys Area School District’s social media pages, said Smith, and a ribbon was also placed on their lockers.