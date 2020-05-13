ST MARYS — Monday evening’s St. Marys Area School Board meeting included the approval of several new hires and agreements and contracts.
- The board approved hiring Harley Davidson Ramsey as assistant superintendent at a starting salary of $110,000 per year for five years. The term will begin with release from Ramsey’s previous employment.
- Carrie Saline was appointed as assistant board secretary beginning July 1.
- The board approved Laura Carlson’s being named board treasurer for a period of one year beginning July 1.
- St. Marys Area Middle School art teacher Amy Reed’s resignation, as of June 1, was accepted by the board.
Board President Eric Wonderling noted he is “very sad” to see Reed go, and the district is thankful for all she contributed through the years.
Agreements and contracts
- The contract and board resolution for support services between SMASD and Seneca Highlands Intermediate Unit 9 was approved for the 2020-2021 school year.
- The agreement between SMASD and High Tide Medical for a certified nurses’ aide clinical director was approved for 2020-2021 through 2022-2023 school years.