ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Area School District board of administrators approved several agenda items at Monday evening’s meeting.
Student activities
- Seven students and one chaperone were approved to attend the DECA state 2021-2022 summer planning meeting at the Kalahari Resort in the Poconos from June 16 through June 18, 2021.
Building and grounds
- The St. Marys Area High School outdoor campus may be used by the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce for the 2021 fireworks display, scheduled for 7-11 p.m. July 3.
- The SMAHS parking lots may be used by the school’s EMT class for the driving course for emergency vehicles from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. April 25.
Resignations, personnel
- Christopher Gankosy, retiree music teacher as of June 4, 2021
- Rachelle Kastner, 12-month attendance secretary, as of March 26, 2021
- Mattie Maletto, retiree special education teacher as of June 4, 2021
- Jeffrey Slaughenhaupt, retiree mid-level mathematics teacher as of June 4, 2021
SMASD Hires
- Shannon Eckel, homebound personnel
- Kyler Breakey, SMASD social studies substitute teacher
- Jessie Beimel, assistant baseball coach
- Wendy Bonanno, junior class advisor
- Mackenzie Gahr, track and field head coach
- Nicholas Hirsch, assistant track and field coach
- Katharine McGonnell, fitness center supervisor
- Robert Meyer, assistant track and field coach
Unpaid leave
- Casie Buhler, SAMS professional, March 15-April 16, 2021
- Diana Gahr, Fox Township Elementary School cafeteria monitor, April 22-June 4, 2021
- Candace Lecker, SMAMS professional, March 24-March 31, 2021