Brianne Fleming

ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Area School District board of administrators approved several agenda items at Monday evening’s meeting.

Student activities

  • Seven students and one chaperone were approved to attend the DECA state 2021-2022 summer planning meeting at the Kalahari Resort in the Poconos from June 16 through June 18, 2021.

Building and grounds

  • The St. Marys Area High School outdoor campus may be used by the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce for the 2021 fireworks display, scheduled for 7-11 p.m. July 3.
  • The SMAHS parking lots may be used by the school’s EMT class for the driving course for emergency vehicles from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. April 25.

Resignations, personnel

  • Christopher Gankosy, retiree music teacher as of June 4, 2021
  • Rachelle Kastner, 12-month attendance secretary, as of March 26, 2021
  • Mattie Maletto, retiree special education teacher as of June 4, 2021
  • Jeffrey Slaughenhaupt, retiree mid-level mathematics teacher as of June 4, 2021

SMASD Hires

  • Shannon Eckel, homebound personnel
  • Kyler Breakey, SMASD social studies substitute teacher
  • Jessie Beimel, assistant baseball coach
  • Wendy Bonanno, junior class advisor
  • Mackenzie Gahr, track and field head coach
  • Nicholas Hirsch, assistant track and field coach
  • Katharine McGonnell, fitness center supervisor
  • Robert Meyer, assistant track and field coach

Unpaid leave

  • Casie Buhler, SAMS professional, March 15-April 16, 2021
  • Diana Gahr, Fox Township Elementary School cafeteria monitor, April 22-June 4, 2021
  • Candace Lecker, SMAMS professional, March 24-March 31, 2021

