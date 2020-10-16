St. Marys Area High school wall logo
Brianne Fleming

ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Area School District Board of Directors approved several agenda items at Monday evening’s meeting.

Business affairs

  • The board approved a sponsor agreement with Cen Clear Child Services to purchase food service for the 2020-21 school year.
  • SMASD entered into a volunteer agreement with physician Dr. George Castellano.
  • A speech services agreement was approved between Seneca Highlands IU9 and SMASD for the 2020-21 school year.

TransportationThe following bus stops were approved:

  • 1214 Million Dollar Hwy., Kersey
  • 292 W. Theresia Road, St. Marys
  • School vehicle drivers: Richard Kessler, Muccio School Transportation

Buildings/ grounds

  • It was approved that a disc golf course will be established at St. Marys Area High School/St. Marys Area Middle School at no cost to SMASD.
  • Blue Tide swim team protocols will be followed for the 2020-21 school year.

Personnel

  • Resignations: JoDee Nearing, South St. Marys Elementary School aide
  • Transfers: Amanda Kline and Christine McKay, South St. Marys Elementary School aides
  • Additional hours: Christine McKay, SSMSES aide, Courtney Rieger, SMASD elementary aide

Hires, supplemental contracts:

  • Michelle Burdick, fitness center supervisor
  • Angelita Catalone, HOSA (Future Health Professionals, formerly known as Health Occupations Students of America) advisor
  • Traci Meeker, 6th grade class advisor

Sports hires:

  • Matthew Eckels, girls softball coach

David Fordoski, cross country assistant coach

  • Christopher Gankosky, musical director, marching band director, middle school band and SMAHS concert band
  • Letisha Hritz, junior high cheerleading assistant coach
  • Julie Lang, cheerleading assistant coach
  • Adam Resch, wrestling assistant coach
  • Bill Shuey, head boys basketball coach

Volunteers, personnel

  • Rebecca Dornisch, Jared Prechtl and Jacquelyn Shuttleworth, all classroom volunteers at SSMSES.

School affairs

  • The board approved that cross country boosters and Fox Township Elementary School’s Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) submitted the necessary information for the 2020-21 school year as required.
  • SMASD approved the exoneration of the City of St. Marys and Benezette, Fox and Jay township tax collectors in the amount of $642,998.48 from the real-estate tax collection for 2019. These taxes have been returned to the county.

