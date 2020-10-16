ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Area School District Board of Directors approved several agenda items at Monday evening’s meeting.
Business affairs
- The board approved a sponsor agreement with Cen Clear Child Services to purchase food service for the 2020-21 school year.
- SMASD entered into a volunteer agreement with physician Dr. George Castellano.
- A speech services agreement was approved between Seneca Highlands IU9 and SMASD for the 2020-21 school year.
TransportationThe following bus stops were approved:
- 1214 Million Dollar Hwy., Kersey
- 292 W. Theresia Road, St. Marys
- School vehicle drivers: Richard Kessler, Muccio School Transportation
Buildings/ grounds
- It was approved that a disc golf course will be established at St. Marys Area High School/St. Marys Area Middle School at no cost to SMASD.
- Blue Tide swim team protocols will be followed for the 2020-21 school year.
Personnel
- Resignations: JoDee Nearing, South St. Marys Elementary School aide
- Transfers: Amanda Kline and Christine McKay, South St. Marys Elementary School aides
- Additional hours: Christine McKay, SSMSES aide, Courtney Rieger, SMASD elementary aide
Hires, supplemental contracts:
- Michelle Burdick, fitness center supervisor
- Angelita Catalone, HOSA (Future Health Professionals, formerly known as Health Occupations Students of America) advisor
- Traci Meeker, 6th grade class advisor
Sports hires:
- Matthew Eckels, girls softball coach
David Fordoski, cross country assistant coach
- Christopher Gankosky, musical director, marching band director, middle school band and SMAHS concert band
- Letisha Hritz, junior high cheerleading assistant coach
- Julie Lang, cheerleading assistant coach
- Adam Resch, wrestling assistant coach
- Bill Shuey, head boys basketball coach
Volunteers, personnel
- Rebecca Dornisch, Jared Prechtl and Jacquelyn Shuttleworth, all classroom volunteers at SSMSES.
School affairs
- The board approved that cross country boosters and Fox Township Elementary School’s Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) submitted the necessary information for the 2020-21 school year as required.
- SMASD approved the exoneration of the City of St. Marys and Benezette, Fox and Jay township tax collectors in the amount of $642,998.48 from the real-estate tax collection for 2019. These taxes have been returned to the county.