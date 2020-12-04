ST. MARYS — Wednesday’s meeting of the St. Marys Area School District Board of Administrators included the appointment of a temporary president and a new board member.
Current SMASD board President Eric Wonderling was appointed temporary president. Current Vice President Stacy McKee was again appointed as vice president.
Clythera Hornung and Jeffrey Uhl were each candidates to fill the empty position, left by Robert Sorg, who resigned last month.
Hornung, who is involved in several things in the community including the Shade Tree Commission and Guardian Angel Center, was chosen as the new board member.
Tentative board meeting dates for 2021 are as follows:
- Jan. 11
- Feb. 8
- March 8
- April 12
- May 10
- June 14
- Aug. 9
- Sept. 13
- Oct. 11
- Nov. 8
- Dec. 2