ST. MARYS — The board of directors of the St. Marys Area School District approved an administrative compensation plan for the 2019-20 through 2023-24 school years at its meeting Monday.
Under the plan, administrators are divided into four tiers with different base compensation rates.
Tier 1 includes principal and the director of student services positions; tier 2 includes assistant principal positions; tier 3 includes school psychologist and special education liaison positions; and tier 4 includes director of activities and athletics, director of support services and senior information technology coordinator positions.
Tier 1 administrators will receive 10 years of service minimum of $75,000, a 15 years of service minimum of $80,000 and a $110,000 maximum. Tier 2 minimums will be determined by the salary of the highest paid teacher from 2016 through 2021 per the rates defined within the St. Marys Area Education Association contract and have a maximum of $102,500. Tier three will also have a minimum as defined by the highest paid teacher per the SMAEA contract and a maximum of $97,300. Tier 4 will have a minimum base salary of $45,000 and a maximum of $71,700. Maximums will be adjusted annually utilizing the consumer price index, but will not exceed 2 percent in a given year.
Individual salary increases will be determined by performance evaluation.
The plan also outlines non-salary benefits for administrators, including sick leave, vacation, insurance and other common benefits.
