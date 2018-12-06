ST. MARYS — Following a re-organizational meeting that saw no changes to board positions, the St. Marys Area School District Board of School Directors held a regular meeting which saw approval of the district comprehensive plan proposed to guide the school from the 2019-20 through the 2021-22 school years.
The strategic plan, which identifies five areas of concern the district hopes to address in coming years, was previewed at the November board meeting. A copy of the plan is available for review at www.SMASD.org.
The plan has already been submitted to the Pennsylvania Department of Education and will be adopted pending its approval.
An agreement with Elcam Inc. to provide work for employees under temporary medical modified duty restrictions was approved. Under the agreement, such individuals will remain district employees, paid as such, but perform work for Elcam.
An offer for a property held in repository at 947 Plymouth Road for $501 was approved by the district.
Purchase of a retired police cruiser for use by district officers was approved. Superintendent Brian Toth said the vehicle would be used to provide a visible presence at district schools. The entirety of the cost of the purchase was funded through donations.
An audit of the fiscal year ending June 30 was accepted. The audit will be available for review today.
The board also approved a resolution urging the state General Assembly “to adequately invest in public schools and students.” The resolution notes taxpayers in the district fund 68 percent of educational costs for public schools within the district and that the district receives less funding per student than other, socio-economically similar districts within the state.
Director Kathy Blake was appointed to serve as the board’s representative to the Seneca Highlands Intermediate Unit board.
Additionally, during the re-organizational meeting, regular board meetings were set for 7 p.m. the second Monday of each month except in December, when the meeting is slated for Thursday, Dec. 5.
