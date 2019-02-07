ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Area School District Board of Directors approved hiring an additional contracted school police officer at its meeting Tuesday night.
The board approved Daniel Boyer to serve up to 25 hours per week at a rate of $15 per hour, pending approval by the Elk County Court of Common Pleas.
Geci and Associates was approved to perform the audit for the district’s 2018-19 fiscal year.
The board also approved contracts for coaches for spring sports.
A contract with MpoweredParent was approved to provide vaping prevention assemblies for high school students, parents and staff on May 8. The contract will be paid for utilizing state Ready to Learn grant funds. Board student representative Baird Bankovich pushed efforts to organize such a presentation.
Superintendent Brian Toth announced the district submitted its first report on the usage of Safe Schools Grant funds, which it had required for provision of mental health services. He reported A mental health position was added at the middle school this year, in addition to existing positions at the high and elementary schools. So far, 379 assessments have been conducted resulting in 286 students receiving some sort of treatment with 90 improved mental health outcomes and 210 improved behavior outcomes.
Toth also announced UPMC and Know LAw each provided $1,000 in tax credit donations for the St. Marys Area School District Foundation.
Usage of the middle school gymnasium for Sunday indoor soccer league was approved.
Julia Olay was approved as a volunteer health aide. Judy Deprator was approved for unpaid leave.
The 2019-20 school calendar was also approved.
