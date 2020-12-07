ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Area School District Board of Administrators approved several agenda items at the meeting held Dec. 2.
Some are as follows:
- Setting Fox, Jay and Benezette townships tax collectors commission at $5.25 per duplicate, beginning Jan. 1, 2022.
- A resolution that says there will be no tax increase in the rate of real estate tax for the 2021-22 school year “by more than the index amount of 3.8 percent,” set by the Department of Education for SMASD, according to the agenda.
- The offer for properties on Toby Road and Melio Lane, held in repository of unsold properties as listed with the Elk County Tax Claim Bureau.
- Approval of the ESS Northeast addendum to add two hourly positions
- Several Title 1 service agreements for the 2020-21 school year
- Memorandum of understanding — which includes nine and 12 month full-time employees will be eligible for one floating holiday, which do not accumulate from year to year.
Resignations
- Deborah Williamson, classroom aide, St. Marys Area high School
New hires
- Matthew Frank, advisor of drama club and high school musical producer
- Scott Krellner, 8th grade boys basketball assistant coach
- Rona Lion, gymnastics coach
- Amy Sines, St. Marys Area Middle School chorus director