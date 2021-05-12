ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Area School District board of administrators approved several agenda items during Monday evening’s meeting.
Board procedures
- The election of Laura Carlson as board treasurer for one year beginning July 1, 2021.
- Carrie Saline was appointed as assistant board secretary for one year beginning July 1, 2021.
Business affairs
- The LIFE/Incredible Years Program with SMASD and Dickinson Center was approved for the 2021-2022 school year.
- The Student Assistance Program and Signs of Suicide Prevention Program agreement between SMASD and Dickinson Center was approved for the 2021-2022 school year.
- Business Manager Ginger Williams will solicit bids for the 2021-2022 school year for general, art, science, kindergarten, technology prep and industrial art, physical education, school health and music supplies, as well as furniture and equipment.
Personnel
- Business Manager Ginger Williams’ contract was renewed for six years.
- The board approved a one-time early retirement incentive plan for professional personnel.
The following resignations were accepted:
- Tara Burford, retiree, South St. Marys Elementary School
- Mark DeMuro, retiree, St. Marys Area Middle School teacher
- Judy DePrator, retiree, SSMSES teacher
- Fawn McMackin, retiree, SMAMS teacher
The following new hires were approved:
- Robert Bauer II, head boys golf coach
- Jennifer Bish, head cheerleading coach
- Chris Dworek, head football coach
- Stan Foster, head cross country coach
- Dave Lion, head girls tennis coach
- Melissa Nicklas, head volleyball coach
- Kenneth Shaffer, head boys soccer coach
- Samantha Zimmerman, head girls soccer coach
Unpaid leave
- Crystal Higgins, SMAMS professional
- Jennifer Pollino, SMAHS professional
- Kristen Smith, SSMSES tutor
Conferences/training sessions approved:
- Dolores Jordan, IU9 librarian conference on May 21, Smethport
- Lori Leuschel and Stacey Kaveney, AAC Talks 2021 Zoom conference on May 14
- Jamie Caskey, gifted consortia meeting on May 7, Smethport
- Harley Ramsey, Pennsylvania Association of Federal Program Coordinators (PAFPC) conference on May 4-5