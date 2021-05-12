St. Marys Area High school wall logo
Brianne Fleming

ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Area School District board of administrators approved several agenda items during Monday evening’s meeting.

Board procedures

  • The election of Laura Carlson as board treasurer for one year beginning July 1, 2021.
  • Carrie Saline was appointed as assistant board secretary for one year beginning July 1, 2021.

Business affairs

  • The LIFE/Incredible Years Program with SMASD and Dickinson Center was approved for the 2021-2022 school year.
  • The Student Assistance Program and Signs of Suicide Prevention Program agreement between SMASD and Dickinson Center was approved for the 2021-2022 school year.
  • Business Manager Ginger Williams will solicit bids for the 2021-2022 school year for general, art, science, kindergarten, technology prep and industrial art, physical education, school health and music supplies, as well as furniture and equipment.

Personnel

  • Business Manager Ginger Williams’ contract was renewed for six years.
  • The board approved a one-time early retirement incentive plan for professional personnel.

The following resignations were accepted:

  • Tara Burford, retiree, South St. Marys Elementary School
  • Mark DeMuro, retiree, St. Marys Area Middle School teacher
  • Judy DePrator, retiree, SSMSES teacher
  • Fawn McMackin, retiree, SMAMS teacher

The following new hires were approved:

  • Robert Bauer II, head boys golf coach
  • Jennifer Bish, head cheerleading coach
  • Chris Dworek, head football coach
  • Stan Foster, head cross country coach
  • Dave Lion, head girls tennis coach
  • Melissa Nicklas, head volleyball coach
  • Kenneth Shaffer, head boys soccer coach
  • Samantha Zimmerman, head girls soccer coach

Unpaid leave

  • Crystal Higgins, SMAMS professional
  • Jennifer Pollino, SMAHS professional
  • Kristen Smith, SSMSES tutor

Conferences/training sessions approved:

  • Dolores Jordan, IU9 librarian conference on May 21, Smethport
  • Lori Leuschel and Stacey Kaveney, AAC Talks 2021 Zoom conference on May 14
  • Jamie Caskey, gifted consortia meeting on May 7, Smethport
  • Harley Ramsey, Pennsylvania Association of Federal Program Coordinators (PAFPC) conference on May 4-5

