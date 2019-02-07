ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Area School District will soon be able to get some up-front budgetary relief, but it would come with a long-term cost.
Audrey Bear of Bear Financial presented the district board of directors with some options and examples in regards to how restructuring debt could provide some wiggle room in coming budget years at its meeting Tuesday night.
In 2015, the district issued bonds to cover just under $10 million in construction work and restructure existing debt from a 2010 issuance.
Currently, the district is paying approximately $1.6 million per year servicing that debt, with an expected final payoff in its 2025-26 fiscal year.
However, the debt’s first call date — the date when the district can redeem the bonds, or buy them back from holders from holders — is in 2020. At that time, the bonds can be paid off or the debt restructured in $5,000 increments.
Agencies often take advantage of restructuring when call dates come up in order to take advantage of lower interest rates than were available at the time a bond was issued. Bear noted the options she presented were not prepared due to especially low interest rates and that she couldn’t predict what rates would be available should the district decide to refinance.
In the district’s case, restructuring could provide a chance to extend repayment in order to lower yearly debt costs and provide flexibility in the budget to use the money saved in other areas. However, doing so would tie up funds in the future for debt that otherwise would have already been paid off and cost the district more overall in interest.
The district also has the option of doing nothing and continuing to repay the debt on the current schedule.
During his report to the board, Superintendent Brian Toth highlighted some school funding related figures impacting the district.
According to Toth, the cost to the district for provision of required health care services for students in the 2017-18 school year was $277,819. The state provided a reimbursement of $48,611.
Toth noted he had met with state Rep. Matt Gabler regarding state funding for the district. According to him, they agreed that the district is “shortchanged by over $7 million annually, no matter how funding is distributed.”
According to Toth, Gabler is looking into options for the district to obtain additional funding sources or revenue, and into the development of a workforce development school through the district.
Toth also highlighted portions of Gov. Tom Wolf’s recently released budget proposal relating to school funding and educational requirements for the board.
