ST. MARYS — St. Marys Area High School’s Veterans Day Program, donations to clubs and board members were recognized during Monday’s meeting.
The St. Marys Area Education Association (SMAEA) donated $1,000 to the SMAHS rocket club, hoping to see a rocket launch in the near future, said St. Marys Area School District Superintendent Brian Toth. A check was presented to four rocket-club students during the meeting.
Toth also presented two board members — Ginger Williams and Rick Brown — with “212-degree” coffee mugs. At 211 degrees, water is very hot, Toth says, but at 212 degrees, it creates steam. These individuals often live “in the shadows” or behind the scenes, but they are essential to getting things done each day, and work very hard to do so.
Student representative Baird Bankovic commented on the SMAHS Veterans Day assembly. This year, National Honor Society students spoke about why the day is important to them and said “Thank you.”
“Seeing my classmates speak personally hit home for me,” he said. “The high school does a very good job with that assembly.”
Superintendent’s ReportToth had a “very busy month” in October, he said, attending several meetings, including regional representatives of The Nutrition Group, Source4Teachers, the St. Marys Area Education Association, Pete Winkelbauer about the new art gallery in St. Marys, the Pitt-Bradford Advisory Board and U.S. Rep Glenn Thompson’s Elk County Leadership meeting.
Toth also attended a school leadership conference in Hershey, the “armed intruder drill meeting” and post-drill webinar and applied for a couple of school safety grants, including one for a two-year salary for an additional second school-resource officer.
Toth also discussed the idea of getting a possible therapy dog, named “Dutchess” or “Dutch,” who would also be the school’s next mascot.
Toth introduced SMASD’s new Food Service Director Terri Lodes, who brought in pizzas for the board and guests to enjoy.
John Mulcahy of Nicklas Insurance visited to see how the $80,000 in funds given to the SMAEA have been used.
The board held an executive session at the conclusion of the meeting to discuss personnel issues.