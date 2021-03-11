St. Marys Area High school wall logo
Brianne Fleming

ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Area School District board of administrators approved several contract and personnel items at Monday evening’s meeting.

Hires

  • Suzanne Smith, part-time classroom aide at St. Marys Area High School, effective Feb. 22, 2021.
  • Loretta Saleh, health aide substitute for the 2020-2021 school year, all SMASD schools

Supplemental contract hires, sports

  • Cheyenne Bothun, head coach, junior high softball
  • Aaron Bowes, assistant softball coach
  • John Coudriet, head coach, junior high baseball
  • Calvin Grumley, assistant baseball coach
  • James Hansloven, assistant girls softball coach
  • Michael Kunes, weight room supervisor
  • Joseph Muccio, assistant girls softball coach
  • Dominic Surra, assistant girls softball coach
  • James Werner, track and field head coach
  • Robert Young, assistant girls softball coach

Unpaid leave, personnel

  • Hannah Platko, SMASD psychologist, March 1-March 31, 2021

Transfer, personnel

  • Courtney Rieger, Fox Township Elementary School tutor, transferred to day-to-day substitute

Repository of unsold properties:

  • Property on 240 Hemlock Ave., as listed with Elk County Tax Claim Bureau
  • Property on 254 Hemlock Ave., as listed with Elk County Tax Claim Bureau

Other

  • The board approved the technology-pool counsel contract between SMASD and Seneca Highlands Intermediate Unit.
  • Approved bus stop: 133 Timberline Road, St. Marys

