ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Area School District board of administrators approved several contract and personnel items at Monday evening’s meeting.
Hires
- Suzanne Smith, part-time classroom aide at St. Marys Area High School, effective Feb. 22, 2021.
- Loretta Saleh, health aide substitute for the 2020-2021 school year, all SMASD schools
Supplemental contract hires, sports
- Cheyenne Bothun, head coach, junior high softball
- Aaron Bowes, assistant softball coach
- John Coudriet, head coach, junior high baseball
- Calvin Grumley, assistant baseball coach
- James Hansloven, assistant girls softball coach
- Michael Kunes, weight room supervisor
- Joseph Muccio, assistant girls softball coach
- Dominic Surra, assistant girls softball coach
- James Werner, track and field head coach
- Robert Young, assistant girls softball coach
Unpaid leave, personnel
- Hannah Platko, SMASD psychologist, March 1-March 31, 2021
Transfer, personnel
- Courtney Rieger, Fox Township Elementary School tutor, transferred to day-to-day substitute
Repository of unsold properties:
- Property on 240 Hemlock Ave., as listed with Elk County Tax Claim Bureau
- Property on 254 Hemlock Ave., as listed with Elk County Tax Claim Bureau
Other
- The board approved the technology-pool counsel contract between SMASD and Seneca Highlands Intermediate Unit.
- Approved bus stop: 133 Timberline Road, St. Marys