Brianne Fleming

ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Area School District Board of Administrators approved several new hires and personnel items at Monday evening’s meeting.

School bus drivers:

  • Thomas Carnovale
  • Matthew Eckels
  • Howard Lobaugh
  • Jenny Novak

Personnel

Resignations:

Amanda Kline, South St. Marys Street Elementary School classroom aide

SMASD school board director Robert Sorg

Hire: Emily Swanson, classroom aide at SSMSES

Hires, supplemental contracts

  • Adam Brooks, choral director and vocal director
  • James Cooney, assistant boys basketball coach
  • Emma Daghir, swimming and diving assistant coach
  • Lena Gavazzi, girls JV/varsity basketball assistant coach
  • Daniel Hoohuli Jr., girls JV basketball head coach
  • Kayla Hoohuli, girls basketball assistant coach
  • Rylee Kline, cheerleading assistant coach
  • Scott Krellner, 8th grade boys basketball assistant coach
  • Doug Manancy, swimming and diving assistant coach
  • Tom Marconi, boys basketball assistant coach
  • Jason Schutz, 7th grade boys basketball assistant coach
  • Kelly Snyder, gymnastics assistant coach
  • Michele Tripodi, science development chair
  • Kara Vollmer, swimming and diving assistant coach

Long-term substitutes: Kelly Allison, Scott Krellner, Jennifer Pollino, Kristin Tibbles and Heather Tipton. Cheyenne Bothun.

Volunteers: Amber Franco, SSMSES

Unpaid leave: Hannah Platko, district school psychologist, through Nov. 30, 2020.

Speech/Language Therapist internship: Jordyn Wilson, Fox Township and Bennetts Valley elementary schools and Kiersten Hinton, SSMSES

