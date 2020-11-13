ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Area School District Board of Administrators approved several new hires and personnel items at Monday evening’s meeting.
School bus drivers:
- Thomas Carnovale
- Matthew Eckels
- Howard Lobaugh
- Jenny Novak
Personnel
Resignations:
Amanda Kline, South St. Marys Street Elementary School classroom aide
SMASD school board director Robert Sorg
Hire: Emily Swanson, classroom aide at SSMSES
Hires, supplemental contracts
- Adam Brooks, choral director and vocal director
- James Cooney, assistant boys basketball coach
- Emma Daghir, swimming and diving assistant coach
- Lena Gavazzi, girls JV/varsity basketball assistant coach
- Daniel Hoohuli Jr., girls JV basketball head coach
- Kayla Hoohuli, girls basketball assistant coach
- Rylee Kline, cheerleading assistant coach
- Scott Krellner, 8th grade boys basketball assistant coach
- Doug Manancy, swimming and diving assistant coach
- Tom Marconi, boys basketball assistant coach
- Jason Schutz, 7th grade boys basketball assistant coach
- Kelly Snyder, gymnastics assistant coach
- Michele Tripodi, science development chair
- Kara Vollmer, swimming and diving assistant coach
Long-term substitutes: Kelly Allison, Scott Krellner, Jennifer Pollino, Kristin Tibbles and Heather Tipton. Cheyenne Bothun.
Volunteers: Amber Franco, SSMSES
Unpaid leave: Hannah Platko, district school psychologist, through Nov. 30, 2020.
Speech/Language Therapist internship: Jordyn Wilson, Fox Township and Bennetts Valley elementary schools and Kiersten Hinton, SSMSES