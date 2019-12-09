ST MARYS — Thursday’s St. Marys Area School Board meeting began with the reorganization of the board and the swearing in of all newly-elected members.
Board President Eric Wonderling and Director Lewis Murray each were re-elected for another two-year term in the November election. Timothy Frey and Vice President Stacy McKee were also elected for region II, and Kathy Blake and newcomer Melissa Lundin for a four-year term for region III.
Technology supportAaron Simbeck of SMASD technology support gave board members an update on the successes of district technology. There have been no major issues this school year, he says, besides power-related issues out of their control. Ten cameras have been added throughout the district the past couple of months, covering key-entry points with 4-mega-pixel cameras.
Simbeck showed everyone an on-screen PowerPoint view of camera views in front and back of St. Marys Area High School. He also addressed all school principals and the monitors they, and school secretaries, have at their desks. These monitors can help schools be reactive if need be, he said.
Simbeck also commended the success of the Veterans Day assembly, a clear and high-tech view streamed on a local television station.
There were also 250 devices, such as Google Chromebooks, added to the network this school year. Printers are still an issue the tech department faces, Simbeck says, since some are going on 15 years old.
SMASD Superintendent Brian Toth commended the technology support employees in the district for keeping up with the “ever-growing” technology age of today.
Superintendent’s report
Toth recently attended a forum of western Pennsylvania superintendents, where the topic was making well-informed decisions about school mental health and safety, he said. He also attended a PA Association of School Administrators meeting with Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf about charter school reform.
Toth met with officials from North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning Commission about bringing broadband services to SMASD areas with no internet access, an ongoing project of theirs.
He submitted two grants — one for security equipment for $35,000 and an additional school police officer for $104,000 — were submitted to the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD), Toth said.
At the Superintendent’s Advisory Council meeting at the IUP Career and Technical Center, Toth learned about vaping prevention tactics, guidance plans and a new civics requirement that says as of 2021, all students must pass an American history test at least once between grades 7-11.
Business Specialist Ginger Williams gave a financial report for the 2018-2019 school year, going over total revenue, budget transfers, benefits, salaries, professional and property services, as well as others. She is expected to prepare a budget for the special education department within the coming months.