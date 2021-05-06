ST. MARYS — Emma Gavazzi, the new student representative of the St. Marys Area School District board of administrators, introduced herself to attendees at the April meeting.
Gavazzi, a 16-year-old Weedville resident, is a junior at St. Marys Area High School. She plays tennis in the fall, basketball in the winter and is manager of the boys’ tennis team.
Aside from that, Gavazzi occasionally babysits and contributes at a relative’s restaurant. She enjoys baking, reading, painting, spending time with friends and family and walking her dog.
Gavazzi has also been class secretary throughout high school, and Student Government vice president, as well as vice chairwoman of the City of St. Marys Youth Activities Commission, vice president of the German Club and a Foreign Language Day administrator.
Former student representative Aidan Bobik provided the example of a “positive role,” which inspired Gavazzi, she notes.
“Throughout my school career, I’ve sought out ways that I can help other students and make the school the best it can be in general,” she said. “I love being an active member of my community and having the ability to help others in any way that I can.”
The board representative position holds many opportunities for Gavazzi to be creative, active and practice the democratic process, she said.
“I feel that the board representative position is the most influential avenue that will allow me to be the most engaged citizen and student that I can be, while concurrently immersing other students in interests for activism and public service as well,” she said.
Gavazzi enjoys watching school board meetings, she said, and being able to translate what she learns to the student body.
“Any time that students have any meaningful issues or ideas, it would be my duty to present those to the school board,” she said.
Another benefit, she says, is being able to practice her public speaking skills when presenting student activity reports to the board.
“Overall, it is my goal to make the school and surrounding community as inclusive as possible so that all students feel that their place in our school is important,” Gavazzi said.
All students should practice communicating their goals to people who can make them happen, she adds.
“The student representative position is a fantastic way for me to master this skill. I plan to become a lawyer one day, so collecting information on various events and presenting that information to the board will help me to prepare for my future career.”
In the distant future, Gavazzi also hopes to hold public office, taking part in passing legislation that will help people, particularly those in “marginalized communities.”
“This position will surely help me to experience many of the same democratic processes that those in public office conduct.”