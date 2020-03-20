ST. MARYS — St. Marys Area School District is going above and beyond to ensure its students are well fed and entertained with educational activities throughout their two weeks off.
South St. Marys Street Elementary School Assistant Principal Julie Boyer said “grab-and-go bags” are being provided to all children in the area from 8-10 a.m. daily, free of charge.
Boyer said parents can pick up meals at Bennetts Valley, Fox Township or South St. Marys Street elementary schools, and are encouraged to sign up online using the SMASD website.
“This helps us gauge the number of meals to prepare daily,” she said. “Our goal is to provide support to all families needing it.”
Deliveries are available for those without transportation, Boyer added.
“As a school, we are doing everything we can to support families and keep them informed,” she said.
SMASD schools are being diligent with updating the district website and Facebook page, said Superintendent Brian Toth. St. Marys Area Middle School even provided a “social distance learning” tab on its website recently.
SMASD elementary schools are also providing free educational websites for students to utilize during their time off, Boyer said, such as www.kids.nationalgeographic.com or www.scholastic.com.
SMASD Superintendent Brian Toth said school authorities are continuously updating the district website and posting educational options for students at home on the SMASD Facebook page, such as links to free literary activities, online courses, Google classroom and virtual band activities, as well as social and emotional resources.