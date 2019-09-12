ST. MARYS — St. Marys Area School District principals Joe Schlimm, Dan Vollmer, Noel Petrosky and Christine Kuhar and assistant principals Julie Boyer and Dom Surra all participated in a presentation on the district’s 2019 assessment data for third-through-eighth graders Tuesday evening.
Vollmar presented a graph with 2018 state PSSA comparison and SMASD 2019 test scores in math, saying that third, fourth and sixth-grade SMASD students were above average in the math category, while seventh graders were about the same as the state, and eighth below average.
“Administrators are keenly aware that math is an area for us to focus on,” said SSMSES Assistant Principal Boyer.
STAR assessments analyze individual student performance, class growth and grade performance, Boyer said, with regards to ELA (English language arts) and math.
“Looking at a student’s performance on the specific standards allows teachers to adapt their teaching to address the weaknesses we’re seeing on PSSA tests,” the slideshow said. “Since there is such a tight correlation between STAR and the PSSAs, we’re hopeful scores will continue to grow.”
St. Marys Area Middle School Principal Noel Petrosky said in the year 2018, three of four schools met the expectation in the ELA category, three of four in math and two of four in science. Math, at the middle school level, is a concern for schools statewide, she added.
SSMSES Principal Kuhar spoke about the SMASD curriculum initiative, which was better aligned with Pennsylvania Common Core in 2015. Kuhar discussed using the “Understanding by Design” model for knowledge through professional development and creating lessons focusing on student collaboration.
Kuhar also spoke of standards-based report cards, a “total shift in thinking,” since they focus less on a letter grade and more on how a child is progressing with a given skill.
Kuhar concluded her part of the slideshow by saying, “There is so much more that we embrace about our kids,” and “They are much more than a test score.”
Principals in attendance also discussed things like test anxiety and mental exhaustion after four days of testing, factors that can impact students’ test scores.
Keystone Exams In 2019, SMASD students scored 55 percent proficient in biology, four percent higher than the five-year average. In algebra, students scored 52 percent, three percent higher than the five-year average, said SMAHS Principal Joe Schlimm.
Throughout the past five years, students have scored an average of 72.4 percent in algebra, 68.4 in biology and 73.5 in ELA, Schlimm said, which are above average in comparison to the state numbers.
SMASD has also done well, scoring above the statewide average, in its graduation rate, industry-based learning and rigorous course of study.
Sometimes schools are unfairly judged based on their Keystone scores, Schlimm added, when those are just one portion of that school’s performance.