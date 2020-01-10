ST. MARYS — St. Marys Area School District Superintendent Brian Toth announced at Monday evening’s board meeting that the district has received its first $25,000 “Teacher in the Workplace” grant.
On Monday, Gov. Tom Wolf announced $2.2 million in Teacher in the Workplace grants were awarded to 92 education agencies.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Education, the grant helps “connect educators with local business leaders and employers, bridging the gap between the classroom and industry.
“Through this program, kindergarten- through-postsecondary educators, counselors and administrators learn more about industry trends, needs and opportunities, which supports and enhances college and career preparations in classrooms across Pennsylvania.”
Toth said the grant enables joint learning experiences, which are especially useful when they supplement the technical competencies the school can deliver through tools, equipment, facilities and expertise.
“Job experiences allow students to clarify their career goals and understand how knowledge learned in the classroom translates to their ability to be successful in the workplace. An employer demonstrates the connection between academics and careers, inspiring students to learn by making their coursework more relevant. It also exposes students to career settings within their interests, and offers firsthand knowledge about different career fields.”
These grants also help teachers assist students in making real-world connections, Toth said. The business and teacher act as career mentors, serving as a resource for the student and offering insights, encouragement and guidance in several areas of life.
“The one-to-one career mentoring relationship goes beyond the formal obligations of a teaching or supervisory role,” he said. “Building a trusting relationship between the student and the mentor is the key to a successful experience. This trusting relationship gives the mentor an opportunity to have a positive influence on the development of a young person.
“For the student, the mentor can be someone to look to for support and guidance in the complicated processes of growing into adulthood and making quality career decisions.”