ST. MARYS — St. Marys Area School District Superintendent Brian Toth says he was surprised to see guidelines for reopening schools released by the Pennsylvania Department of Education before recommendations of a task force created to help craft those guidelines were even submitted.
Elementary and secondary schools in Pennsylvania’s yellow and green phases can resume “in-person instruction and activities” beginning July 1, following a phased reopening approach, according to a news release issued Wednesday.
Toth said he has served on the state’s task force for reopening schools.
“In particular, I worked on the subcommittees of training and resources,” he said. “As a team, we spent over six hours during the last two weeks in ‘GoTo’ meetings brainstorming ideas and creating recommendations to the PDE (Pennsylvania Department of Education). Our recommendations were due June 5.”
The task force work teams have put much time and energy into the work, Toth added, and recognizes each recommendation needs to be customized for each district.
“I was very surprised to see the Pennsylvania Department of Education come out with guidance prior to recommendations of the task force,” Toth said.
Some of these requirements include the appointment of a pandemic coordinator, and staff and students maintaining a six-foot distance.
“If staff and students need a six-foot radius around them, classrooms were never constructed to meet this requirement,” he said.
Another includes having a board-approved health and safety plan.
“Again, we are educators, not healthcare professionals,” Toth said. “Such plans should come from the Department of Health, with school boards being given the authority to safely adjust plans, based on the district.”
Other plans for reopening, according to the news release, must include processes to monitor staff and students for coronavirus symptoms, the use of face masks and procedures to restrict large gatherings.
Of the guidelines, Toth says, “We will see.”