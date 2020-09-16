ST. MARYS — St. Marys Area School District Superintendent Brian Toth presented his monthly board report at Monday evening’s meeting.
According to Toth’s report, from July 2020 to Sept. 14, 2020, he participated in weekly calls with Elk County leadership, superintendent Zoom meetings and American Association of School Administrators (AASA) and Pennsylvania Alternate System of Assessment (PASA) meetings.
Toth also conducted interviews with area police officers, held prep for in-service days and virtual learning, interviewed with the Associated Press for school infrastructure, went through hybrid learning training and visited with Sen. Pat Toomey at the Elk County 911 Center.
Other meetings the superintendent participated in included ones with Seneca Highlands IU9, Elk County grant and Stackpole-Hall Foundation grants, Pennsylvania School Study Council, Pennsylvania Local Government Investment Trust and others.
As part of the board procedures section of the agenda, the board went over several policies, including discrimination and sexual harassment, bullying, hazing, educator misconduct and maintaining professional adult-student boundaries.
Toth told board members his recommendation to staff would be to “stay away from” friending students on Facebook. In regards to the policy, the discipline for crossing the adult-student boundary depends on the case.
The SMASD cafeteria’s “seamless summer option” for students was also a topic of discussion. The free breakfast and lunch option that was available for students during the COVID-19 shutdown is being extended until Dec. 31, 2020, or until the program ends.
The cafeteria is not excepting physical money right now, too, to minimize the flow of germs. Toth said all cafeteria lines are cashless, and there are new student Ids to be swiped. More information is available under the food service link on the SMASD website.