ST. MARYS — A proposed state law concerning student access to school counselors, psychologists and social workers was one of the main topics of St. Marys Area School District Superintendent Brian Toth’s board presentation Monday.
Toth distributed a hand out on companion bills in the Pennsylvania House and Senate, backed by the Pennsylvania School Counselors Association, that recommends a ratio of 250 students per counselor, 500 students per psychologist and 250 students per social worker.
Toth forwarded this information to state Rep. Matt Gabler, asking that if House Bill 1500 and Senate Bill 749 become law, who would be paying for the roughly $800,000 cost.
“It’s a great idea, but just like other things, the state is probably not going to fund this,” Toth said.
Student representative Baird Bankovic also passed around an article on the benefits and downsides of STEM (Science, Technology Engineering and Math) in schools.
Bankovic said he supports STEM, but it must be implemented properly. There are downsides to doing so many hands-on activities, as opposed to learning the theory behind the activity.
“As a student, once I know the theory, I’m inclined to go and learn more about it,” he said.
During his report, Toth reviewed a list of meetings and topics he encountered Sept. 11-Oct. 8, such as the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators board meeting, and the Pennsylvania Department of Education inquiring about a state law concerning funding for charter schools.
PDE is working on a legislative packet and regulatory changes, encouraging school leaders to submit written comments, sharing research and showing the success of online programs, Toth said.
Toth also attended a Job Corp presentation at Butler County Community College at Brockway board meeting Oct. 7, where he says he witnessed a “fabulous” connection between CareerLink, Job Corp and students who have the chance to get college credits and work experience.
The board approved HOSA (Health Occupations Students of America)’s request to use the SMAHS cross-country path and Dutch Country Stadium for its Haunted Trail event from 5:30-11:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 27.
The South St. Marys Street Elementary School gymnasium and halls will also be used for the annual St. Marys Rotary Club Halloween parade that day from 11:45 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
SMASD hires
- Raymond Nero, transportation aide
- Magdalen Uber, 12-month secretary
- Steven Bauer and Angelina Catalone, HOSA co-advisors
- John Benjamin, boys basketball, elementary coordinator
- Julie Bishop, mathematics department chairperson
- Wendy Bonnano, junior class advisor
- Shad Beschert, Scott Krellner, Mat Spangler, boys basketball
- Amy Sines, chorus director
- Steven Simchick, junior high wrestling