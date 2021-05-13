ST MARYS — St. Marys Area School District Superintendent Brian Toth presented his monthly board report at Monday evening’s meeting.
As part of his update, Toth informs the board of meetings and activities he has participated in throughout the month.
Throughout April and the beginning of May on a weekly basis, Toth participated in statewide superintendent Zoom meeting updates and a superintendent’s forum through PASA (Pennsylvania Alternate System of Assessment), ESSERS III (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) and guideline changes for schools with the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Toth also took part in grant writing, meetings with staff members and parents and visited buildings and classrooms, he said.
He noted that SMASD received a $50,000 grant for Inventorspace, an educational nonprofit that focuses on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) learning.
Toth also met with State Rep. Mike Armanini and Sen. Cris Dush regarding school funding or the lack of funding provided to SMASD in comparison to its peer districts –a cause he is known to be passionate about. He also met with an aide of Dush’s regarding charter school law reform, according to the report.
In the category of meetings, Toth also sat down with Tana Smith of Dickinson Center Inc., Val Nedimyer about pre-kindergarten, Jen Dippold, director of the Stackpole-Hall Foundation regarding this year’s grant, Elk County District Attorney Tom Coppolo regarding school safety, the Penn State University Outreach Advisory Committee, Pennsylvania Local Government Investment Trust (PLGIT), the Community Education Council Board and the University of Pennsylvania Graduate School of Education.
Each month, Toth also sits in on several trainings, most recently ones on the CK-12 Foundation, Regenexx Healthcare Alternative and indoor air quality.
Harley Davidson Ramsey, the new district superintendent effective Sept. 1, 2021, also presented his three-year draft plan to the board. This included plans and goals for student services and programming, leadership, staffing needs and incentives and curriculum and assessment plans.