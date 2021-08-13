PUNXSUTAWNEY — A Smicksburg man is facing charges for allegedly threatening to “shoot up” a business in Punxsutawney.
The Punxsutawney Police Department filed charges against Thomas W. Bish, 61, of Smicksburg, on July 28 including three counts of disorderly conduct, defiant trespass –third-degree misdemeanor, three counts of terroristic threats –first-degree misdemeanor, and three counts of harassment –summary offenses.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police were called for a man at Sarvey Insurance Agency threatening to shoot up the place. Police responded to the Punxsy Plaza Sarvey Insurance and found the man had fled the area.
Police spoke to the employees in the agency who provided Bish’s name and vehicle description. Police were provided with a copy of Bish’s drivers license renewal application with his address on it.
Bish allegedly came into the agency to request information about his suspended license. A worker informed him he would need to install an ignition interlock system before getting his driver’s license. Bish allegedly became agitated and demanded the worker call PennDOT to “get this figured out.”
The worker gave Bish the paperwork he needed to fill out for his driver’s license. He allegedly told the employee he signed his death sentence because he could not afford the system and would starve to death. He then allegedly said he hoped this was all being recorded because he was going to “shoot the place up,” according to the affidavit.
Bish was then told to leave several times by employees, and refused to do so. A worker then told him she was calling 911 and he continued to stand in the waiting area. Bish was then escorted out the front doors and they were locked behind him.
The employees reported he paced around the outside of the building, then sat in his vehicle for several minutes before leaving. The store was then closed for the day because the victims feared Bish would return and do something to them, according to the affidavit.
All the surrounding businesses were reportedly informed of what took place and were advised of the potential threat.
Attempts were made to contact Bish at his home by state police troopers, but were unsuccessful.
Bish had a preliminary hearing scheduled for Aug. 12 with Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline Mizerock.