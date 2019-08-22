FALLS CREEK — Smithtown Community Church on Smithtown Road in Falls Creek began in an old schoolhouse as part of the American Sunday School Union in 1929, said Pastor Harold Hills.
The independent, interdenominational church moved a few times, Hills said. The upper part of the current sanctuary was built in 1951. In 1974, Randy Spencer was the pastor, Hills said, and the church grew to have more than 400 members.
Pastor Harold Hills
Hills, 68, became pastor of Smithtown Community Church in 1983, and has been there for 36 years.
Hills was raised in DuBois and attended college at Penn State University.
He has had both “mountain top” and “valley” experiences, Hills says, but he has learned the most about himself and about God during the “valley” lows.
Hills has lost and regained his faith, he says, and was an atheist when a friend invited him to a Methodist youth fellowship group, where he met his future wife, Nancy.
When he was a Boy Scout executive, Hills said, he “found God” at Girl Scout camp event at Camp Curry Creek in Brockway, during the most “honest moment of his life.” While with his girlfriend at the time, Hills felt a strong sense of purity, and in that moment, he says, he believed in God. He gave communion that night and considered himself a Christian.
Hills was very shy in high school, he says, and now loves people and speaking in front of them. He has participated in several mission efforts in places like Texas, Mexico, Argentina, Scotland and Japan.
Hills attended the E. Stanley Jones School of World Mission and Evangelism to become a missionary, but after joining SCC, decided he was called to pastor the church.
Hills has authored two books — “The Word of the Lord” and “Sounds of his Voice.”
Mission trips
When he traveled to Israel for a conference in 1976, Hills said “the world expanded” in his eyes. Since then, he has had a hunger for learning about people groups, which the world has 17,243 of.
“That thrust me into the world of mission,” he said. “It’s my passion.”
SCC mission groups built churches in Bolivia which went on to daughter 42 other churches in 1987, Hills said.
Mission efforts have also taken place in Texas, Russia, two months before the communist revolution, Thailand, China for spiritual warfare prayer, the building of two churches in South Africa and assisting with poverty zones in Cancun, Mexico in 2012-2013, Hills said.
Hills likes to “pray for other countries,” he says, and often reads about them. Recently, he began praying for Jammu and Kashmir in India, where he is going in October of this year with Feliciano Evan.
“We are a small church of 70-80 people, but we have a global vision,” Hills said.
SCC’s passion is Jesus, compassion is people and mission is “the world,” he said.
The church supports 21 missionaries.
Outreach
SCC contributes to many community causes, such as the Reynoldsville Food Pantry, nursing home services in DuBois and Brookville and a summer vacation Bible school. Volunteers also visit the Clearfield County Jail once a month.
Hills is involved with the Clearfield/Jefferson Suicide Prevention Team, Calvary Ministries International Organization and the We Care Pregnancy Center Board in Punxsutawney.
SCC held a community celebration event, open to the public, in June of this year.
Sunday services include Family Bible Hour at 9:30 a.m., worship at 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., but fall service hours will change to 10:45 a.m., Hills said. An adult prayer/Bible study group meets on Wednesdays and a youth group gathers at 5 p.m. on Sundays.
The church may be small, but its vibe is clear, Hills says, and everyone is welcome.
“Many people say when you come into this church, you feel love,” he said. “They feel the presence of God here.”