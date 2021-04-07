ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Public Library is one of many throughout the country celebrating National Library Week through April 10.
Director Leslie Swope said one of this week’s recognitions includes “Food for Fines.”
“Due to quarantining materials, the library has not changed fines on overdue books this year,” she said.
The SMPL is accepting nonperishable food items for Christian Food Bank of St. Marys, Swope said.
It also has a book-themed “make and take” craft for people of all ages, she added, and a literary-themed puzzle activity pack. For the younger patrons and in honor of butterfly-hatching season, there are also butterfly crafts.
“For the past few weeks, there has been a living STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) station on the main floor of the library, with seven caterpillars transforming into chrysalis, and then, butterflies,” she said.
The SMPL’s book sale room is also open this week — all books are a donation of the person’s choosing.
“Book sleeves” are also being sold as a donation of $15 for the small and $20 for the large.
“A book sleeve is a padded bag that protects your book while you are out and about,” Swope said, noting they will be available for purchase around Mother’s and Father’s day and Christmas as well.
Curbside pickup is still available, and all programs are still being provided virtually and via Facebook and YouTube.
“But, in-person programs will be available at Memorial Park this summer,” Swope announced.
National Library Week is a time to celebrate everything that libraries do, she said, including workers’ contributions and library use and support.
“During the pandemic, library workers continue to exceed their communities’ demands and adapt resources and services to meet their users’ needs during these challenging times,” she said. “Whether people visit in person or virtually, libraries offer endless opportunities to transform lives through education and lifelong learning.”
The SMPL is open Monday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., from noon-7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday. Visit the Facebook page or www.stmpl.org.