ST. MARYS — After the St. Marys Public Library closed for three days, due to patrons reportedly refusing to follow the mask mandate, the community rallied behind one of its favorite organizations, according to Director Leslie Swope.
On Aug. 14, the SMPL announced it would be closed until the following Monday, due to two people refusing to wear a mask, and another who would not wear the appropriate mask, according to the Facebook page, as well as repeatedly having to tell a few people to make sure the mask was over their nose.
Swope said one patron gave a staff member attitude about wearing a mask, while another caused an argument.
“The library has three signs coming into the building that says masks are required,” she said. “It has been up front with the new rules in place, and has highly publicized the changes. We had been open for exactly one month without incident, but after an hour and a half of continuous grief, we closed.”
Wearing a mask in the building is not a political statement, Swope noted.
“During the 1918 Spanish Flu outbreak, wearing a mask was viewed as being patriotic,” she said. “The country was at war, and you were doing your part by keeping the country healthy. Masking is a public health issue, and at the most, a minor inconvenience. Members of the staff and their family members have compromised immune systems and underlying health issues. Their health cannot be overlooked or brushed aside.”
The library also cannot risk losing its state funding by disregarding these guidelines put in place, Swope added.
“Libraries in Pennsylvania have only received partial funding this year with the bi-furcated budget,” she said. “Even with a fully-funded budget, libraries have still not recuperated from the 2008 budget cuts. The country is in the middle of a pandemic. We are serving the public in ways we never dreamed we would, and we are underfunded.”
For those who cannot wear a mask, there are still options, Swope said, such as curbside pickup, a cart of free books outside during nice weather and copies and printouts being exchanged through an outdoor bin.
“Available E-books almost doubled, and Gale Courses was subscribed to in order to give adults the opportunity to take classes for professional development, technology and personal enrichment,” she said.
The library received phone calls, emails and social media messages throughout the weekend, Swope said.
“They were telling us we were doing the right thing, and asking if we were OK,” she said. “We had a woman give us a donation and tell us we are the only place in town she feels safe. Our patrons are grateful the library is taking their health seriously. We had countless people defending the library and our actions on social media. The library staff want to thank everyone who reached out to us this weekend. We will get through this awful situation together, but it will be a lot more pleasant if we work together.”
After a SMPL board meeting, there were no changes made to the guidelines, Swope said. Masks are required inside of the building.
