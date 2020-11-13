ST. MARYS — St. Marys Public Library Director Leslie Swope is giving an update on virtual programs and happenings for children and adults.
Currently, SMPL programs are virtual, and the links can be found at www.stmaryslibrary.org. Programs are also loaded onto the library’s YouTube channel and the Facebook, Swope noted.
“Fall Storytime with Ms. Vicki” also began again in early October. The SMPL book club continues to meet virtually via Zoom.
One of those programs is virtual Paw Patrol, Swope said.
“We read Paw Patrol stories, talk about the characters and read books about the real breeds of the dogs, the jobs real dogs have, training dogs and taking care of dogs,” she said.
During the program’s first week, Swope says they interviewed Sgt. Shaffer and K-9 Nando from the City of St. Marys Police Department. Other guests have included Ben and Marissa Kleinman, founders of Top Dog University, “Marshall the fire pup” during Fire Prevention Week and Michelle Carpin from Shearly Pawfect Pets grooming in St. Marys.
The SMPL is also offering STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) take-home packs for elementary-through-high-school students, Swope said. The program, designed to be done without access to a computer, offers a different theme each week, and an activity or craft to go along with that theme.
Swope said the children’s room is now open, and hours have been extended.
“We are still encouraging people to keep their library visits under an hour to lessen the amount of people in the building at one time, and to limit the amount of people our users are exposed to,” she said.
The library was also able to open it’s book sale room in mid October, Swope said.
“There are no set prices on books — everything is for a donation,” she said. “This helps lessen the amount of money the staff are handling.”
Visit SMPL on Facebook or www.stmaryslibrary.org for more information.