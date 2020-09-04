BROCKWAY — Recently, the Jefferson County Commissioners approved a 30-day burn ban and the Snyder Township Supervisors, at their recent meeting, added the township to the list through September even though the dry spell has been eased by a little rain.
It was noted that the Brockway Volunteer Fire Department has set Sept. 12 for a new attempt to schedule a controlled burn on an abandoned house for training purposes, the Repiscak homestead along Route 28 directly across from the Sugar Hill Presbyterian Church. As previously planned for last spring, the north-bound lane of Route 28 will be closed by the firefighters at the time of the burn.
The township will conduct its annual fall cleanup Sept. 11-12. Members of the road crew will be on hand at the township building between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. to accept old appliances, tires and scrap metal along with other “junk” items. There will be no charge for the first four tires brought in from one individual but any additional tires will cost $2. The collection will not include any household garbage or electronics.
The Jefferson County Solid Waste Authority has also announced arrangements for an electronics recycling and household hazardous waste collection exclusively for residents of Jefferson County. This event is set for Sept. 12 at the Goodwill location at 131 Preston Way, Falls Creek. Registration is required online at www.ecsr.net to schedule a personal appointment time. Residents without internet may call 866-815-0016.
There will be a cost for Tube/CRT televisions and monitors at 60 cents per pound. All other electronics such as microwaves, televisions, printers and copiers, telephones and answering machines will be 40 cents per pound; paint at 50 cents per pound; household hazardous waste such as oil, spray materials, fluorescent lights, pesticides, and pool chemicals at $1 per pound; bulbs and batteries at 75 cents per pound; and propane gas grill tanks at 15 to 20 pounds size at $4 each.
Township resident Jason Serafini called supervisors’ attention to a household garbage situation along Route 219 across from The Hut Family Restaurant in Crenshaw, where bags and boxes of garbage has been accumulating for a long time. Code Officer Emerson Turnbull has addressed this situation before and it has been cleaned up several times in the past, the dumpster totally removed, but the piles continue to grow. It will be addressed again and will possibly lead to legal action and fines.
Serafini inquired about the status of an ongoing question about permitting licensed ATV and MTV’s to travel on Snyder Township roads.
“Some neighboring municipalities have already allowed this, we’ve heard,” said Chairman Mike Holt. “And we are investigating the possibility here, but there are a lot of legal and liability issues to be considered. We will continue to check on it.”
Last year, a plan was set up offer an annual scholarship of $500 to a student living in Snyder Township who will be enrolling in a school of higher education each fall. Applicants are required to attend a regular township meeting and then submit an essay to secretary Mary Fremer. Lydia Holt from the Brockway Class of 2018, was chosen through a random drawing from the two applicants this year. She is enrolled at Penn State in secondary education.
In other business, an update was made on heavy equipment that is being added to a new truck which has been selected, financing finalized, and is now being outfitted for delivery to the township this fall. The next regular meeting of the supervisors will be held on Thursday, Sept. 24, at 7 p.m. in the old Snyder School on the hill to the west side of town.