BROCKWAY — The annual organizational meeting of the Snyder Township Supervisors was held last month as required by law. Supervisor Mike Holt was re-elected as chairperson. Only one change was made in the program of the township with the vice-chairperson position being passed along to Ron “Poke” Freemer while the third seat on the board was assigned to Tom Sedlock.
Mary Fremer will continue as secretary-treasurer; Joe Puhala as roadmaster; Terry Fustine as emergency management director; Ross Ferraro of the firm of Ferraro, Kruk, & Ferraro will serve as solicitor; Hess & Fisher of Clearfield as engineers; and Steve Varischetti as the member of the Vacancy Board. Emerson Turnbull will serve as both the code enforcement and health officer.
S&T Bank will continue to serve as the depository for the township checking account; First Commonwealth Bank will handle the liquid fuel checking account; while approval was continued for savings accounts using PLIGIT/PRIME where the township gained more favorable interest rates than the local banks could offer over the past year. The supervisors will meet monthly on the last Thursday throughout the year; except for November when they will meet on Wednesday, Nov. 24 due to a conflict with Thanksgiving.
At the organizational meeting of the township auditors, all actions of the supervisors were verified and approved for the coming year. The supervisor’s pay scale for special meetings and for road inspections will remain at $16.20 per hour. The regular monthly-meeting pay for supervisors has been increased to $100. Auditors also gave their vote of approval to the annual $10,000 budget for the Jefferson County Tax Collection Committee. Township Secretary Mary Fremer was again named as the regular voting delegate.
The mileage rate for private vehicles outside the immediate area was reduced from 57.5 cents per mile in 2020 to 56 cents in accordance with IRS rates and will be adjusted if IRS rates change during the year.
A new Freightliner truck, purchased through Murray’s of DuBois, was on display for the evening. It is well equipped for winter service including snow plow and anti-skid spreader. The supervisors are looking for construction bids to doing some remodeling of the meeting room to provide a service lobby inside the entrance door and other improvements. It was also noted that a new road named “Duke Lane” is being created to run northward along Rattlesnake Creek from Rattlesnake Road beside the residence of Dr. Jack Britten.
The next scheduled regular meeting of the Snyder Township Supervisors is set for Thursday, Feb. 25 at 7 p.m. in the township building along Route 28, south of Brockway.