DuBOIS — One of the options being discussed for a proposed new elementary school in the DuBois Area School District is on the soccer field property right next to the middle school on Beaver Drive, DuBois.
“First thing you see, as you dealt with at the middle school, a harsh floodplain, about 170 feet from the center of this road that comes onto that property,” said KCBA Architect Mike Kelly at this month’s board meeting. “That’s why the middle school is where it is, it’s not any closer to the road.”
“It works well, because you have your bus do pickups through here, and that was fine, more than enough space to build the middle school,” Kelly said. “But that’s why the middle school is set back from the road from where it is. We’d have to do that with any new building as well.”
Kelly said there is also a sewer line that goes through this site.
“That’s pretty easy to move, actually,” he said. “We’ve done that on a lot of different projects, so we’ve done it. If you have to move anything, that’s an easier line to move than some major utilities or gas or something that might be more expensive.”
As the site goes, that’s really the only impediment that’s there and it’s something that’s easily movable, he said.
There is approximately 3.5 acres of buildable space in this location.
“It’s a little bit smaller than what we have up at Wasson, but again, you could have the amenities of the middle school and everything right next to them,” Kelly said.
Some ideas discussed for this location included building an L-shaped school, a community area, a classroom area, parents moved down in the front and the buses in the back, Kelly said.
“That way the buses that are coming through the middle school are fine,” said Kelly. “There was some discussion about where it would be best to bring buses in.”
“But looking at that as a building, you’ve got some community components,” he said. “On the one side, the kitchen and cafeteria, the gymnasium, music spaces, to one side administration. A corner of the L would be the entrance to the school, and especially if we stack academics on top of one another.”
Kelly said this option considered including a new district administrative office if a new school is built here since the current administrative center has some maintenance issues. However, it doesn’t seem to make sense to do that after some review, he said.
