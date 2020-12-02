ST. MARYS — For the ninth consecutive year, Shoe Sensation in the St. Marys Plaza has launched their Socks For Troops campaign.
In 2019, the store collected more than 1,200 pairs of socks for local active military and veterans.
Shoe Sensation will have military-approved socks for customers to purchase and donate in-store.
Customers will receive 20 percent off socks purchased for donation in store and receive a $10 off $50 coupon valid on customer’s next purchase. Shoe Sensation will also serve as a drop-off point for customers to bring in new socks to donate.
“2020 has been a tough year for everyone in our communities. This is no exception for the country’s military personnel,” said David Bateman, Community Connections director and St. Marys native. “A small gesture can go a long way in providing them with comfort during the holidays. We appreciate the sacrifices of our armed forces and their families make in their personal lives to protect our safety and our countries interests. This is one way we can show our appreciation to the men and women who serve in our armed forces and to our veterans that have served our country.”
After Bateman started the Socks for Troops program for Shoe Sensation in St. Marys, the program soon spread to the entire chain of Shoe Sensation stores, including the DuBois location.
Last year, Shoe Sensation stores collected more than 30,000 pair of Socks for Troops and veterans.
The Socks for Troops collection began on Nov. 1 and Shoe Sensation will continue collecting socks until Dec. 31.
Shoe Sensation in St.Marys will be working with the Elk County Veterans Administration to distribute the socks to the local active troops and local veterans.
For additional information about Socks for Troops, visit www.shoesensation.com.
It was noted that due to COVID-19 concerns, outside sock donations must be brand new and donated in its original packaging. Shoe Sensation cannot accept used pairs of socks or socks without its original packaging.