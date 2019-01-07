For the eighth year in a row, DuBois American Legion and Shoe Sensation of DuBois partnered to collect socks for troops overseas. This year’s “Socks for Troops” drive collected 850 pairs.
“We will be sending them to troops overseas, and they go to nursing homes or VA homes and hospitals,” said legion Commander Denny Knarr.
Socks were either bought by Shoe Sensation customers or donated.
Anyone who has served in the military, or has worked outdoors, especially in difficult conditions, knows the importance of keeping their feet dry and warm, or dry and cool, DuBois’ Shoe Sensation Manager Tom Hudock said. While the military does provide clothing, including socks, having a few extra pair is something those in the armed forces consider a special treat.
Extra socks are one of the top requests of U.S. personnel overseas, he said.
“This is our eighth year of doing a sock drive for our troops,” Hudock said. “We have received many thanks over the last several years from military personnel, their families, and supporters. We plan to keep this project going as long as there is a need for our troops overseas. This project is just one small way for us to show our appreciation to the men and women who serve in our armed forces.”
Last year, 1,300 pairs of socks were collected.
“It’s really good to see community, businesses and industries supporting veterans,” said Knarr. “We’re really happy about that.”
