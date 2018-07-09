DuBOIS — A local studio is providing a spiritual space for yoga and holistic wellness, as well as faith and a little ‘SoL’ searching.
SoL (Spirit of Love) Wellness and Gathering Space, located at 608 W. DuBois Ave., opened in August of last year, said Owner Lisa Sarick.
Sarick, who has taught yoga for about 15 years, is a woman of many trades — she is not only a business owner and yoga instructor, but a life coach, spiritual guide, interfaith minister and nonprofit organization founder.
The studio is meant to “give off a relaxed vibe,” with different scents and sights filling your senses as soon as you walk in. There are murals on the wall painted by local yoga student and art teacher Robin Craig, candles, flowers and wide open spaces, where people are encouraged to just “go with the flow.”
Workshops or events can be held in the two large open rooms downstairs, such as Christmas parties, baby or bridal showers and even weddings. Sarick aims to also give people a safe, sacred place for them to hold important life events.
There also are rooms for the massage therapy, life coaching and a reiki practitioner, someone who channels healing energy through their hands. Upstairs is considered the “sanctuary,” where Sarick holds her interfaith Sunday services.
The adult classes range from gentle to intermediate to difficult, and a local physical therapist who teaches deep stretching. There is even a tribal dance class, tai chi and prenatal yoga classes.
“People start to feel better — they smile more, they start to stand taller, they sleep better,” Sarick said of yoga. “It’s about working with your body and being friends with your body.”
SoL encourages people to be open to different tools and possibilities, aiming to help people help themselves. There are no judgements, stigmas or stereotypes, Sarick said.
“You don’t have to be a certain size or shape,” Sarick said. “Come how you are. We work with you as you are. Self love is our goal.”
The children’s yoga classes teach them how to focus and relax, but also let them have fun doing animal movements and expending extra energy. Parents and children can both take yoga classes at the same time in different areas of the studio.
Yoga is just as mental and spiritual as it physical, Sarick said. Sometimes, people are so busy that they barely realize things that are going on inside of them, until they stop and breathe.
“Yoga is about feeling your feelings and self acceptance,” she said. “One of the most important things we’re not dealing with is our mind, and that’s how we find peace — through yoga and meditation.”
SoL can be for anyone looking for a variety of different outlets, Sarick said, from someone just looking to slow down to a person looking for spiritual guidance or healing.
Passionate students also “donate” yoga classes, so that everyone can afford to try one, Sarick said. There is a wall of sticky notes, each representing a donated class, on the wall.
Sarick, who moved here from Saracuse, New York, was previously a fitness instructor. She has been well received by the local community, meeting people interested in healing and holistic nutrition.
Things like life coaching and yoga go hand in hand with one another, since one of yoga’s major lessons is to teach self love and relaxation — two things Sarick often speaks of in her Sunday services.
Life coaching helps people work on letting go of old habits, beliefs, traumas or stresses, just like yoga and mediation focus on the release of bad energy, she said.
“When people come and leave here, they have a different feeling,” Sarick said. “The intent is to find a way to live with more peace.”
SoL will be hosting a “Yoga in the Wilds” festival Aug. 25-26 at the Flying Dove Ranch in Ridgway, offering free workshops, outdoor yoga, Reiki, PA Wilds teachers, healers and experts, meditation instruction, aromatherapy, local vendors and artists and more. For more information, visit www.yogainthewildsfestival.com.
For more on SoL Space, visit www.solwellnessandgatheringspace.com or the Facebook page.
