DuBOIS — A Halloween Ball in DuBois Friday will benefit a local organization dedicated to improving the lives of area youths.
Spirit of Love (SoL) Wellness and Gathering Space will host a Halloween Charity Ball to benefit Pentz Run Youth Services from 7-10 p.m. Friday.
SoL Founder Lisa Sarick said there were 50 tickets sold for the 2018 event. The ticket price has been lowered this year, and there will also be a “Pick Your Prize” auction with original artwork and pieces.
PRYS Director Debbie Gregori said there are many great aspects to the night, including the photo booth and DJ, as well as the bartender’s “spooky” drinks. There will be cash prizes for costume winners.
“It’s a fun night to dress up and support a local nonprofit that has been helping youth all over central Pennsylvania for more than 25 years,” she said.
Youth at PRYS end up there in emergency or crisis situations, Sarick said, or as young adults who begin living on their own.
Sarick says supporting programs like PRYS is important, since it can help contribute to organization dreams like building a recreation center and more apartments or independent-living facilities for young adults.
“I know that the SoL community of yogis and caring people, and the greater DuBois community, is in a position to offer a hand, if we all chip in just a little bit,” Sarick said. “So, I thought that combining SoL’s greatest resources could be a big win for the community as a whole, and create a fun, different night out celebrating the season.”
SoL is also raffling off a six-month unlimited yoga class membership in exchange for $5 or $10 donations.
This year’s theme is “Day of the Dead” — Dia de Los Muertos in Mexico, Sarick said, offering a taco bar and Mexican-themed drinks, as well as salsa dancing lessons taught by Sarick herself.
Gregori says she feels organizations should work together in order to achieve the same goals.
“This Halloween Ball is all Lisa’s idea, and Pentz Run is so grateful she chose to support us,” she said. “She has worked in a facility similar to ours in the past, and she knows how important it is to help these kids reach their goals, and wants to help.”
Tickets are $40 for individuals and $75 per couple prior to Halloween, and $50 at the door. The first 40 to enter will receive a treat bag with gifts from local businesses.
For tickets, visit SoL Wellness and Gathering Space on Facebook or call 814-258-2444.