RIDGWAY — The Elk County Solid Waste Authority’s drop-off program has been providing easy, accessible recycling to area municipalities for years.
ECSWA Coordinator Bekki Titchner began working as the ECSWA coordinator 20 years ago, when a large system of drop-off depots were in place across Elk County, each costing about $60,000 per year to operate.
A sustainability study indicated a community-based recycling center would be the best option in 2010, and costs dropped considerably after that. In 2016, the center was moved to Washington Street, where the drop-off system was changed so that all materials, except glass, were brought for processing.
“We are experiencing the worst recycling markets in nearly 10 years, and many programs across the state and nation have either cut back or eliminated programs,” Tichner said.
ECSWA operates drop-off depots in Johnsonburg, Jones Township, Ridgway and Fox and Jay townships, Tichner said. The bins are only emptied when they’re full, depending on municipality. In Ridgway’s case, that’s almost weekly, with the ECSWA taking almost six containers per month.
“While a drop-off isn’t as convenient as curbside pickup, it gives residents the ability to recycle,” she said. “We get many thanks from residents who are grateful we can provide this service to them.”
The center is processing more materials, with 1,000 tons last year and at least 30 percent more this year, Tichner said.
“We believe it is important to provide as many recycling opportunities to our residents and businesses as possible, and that’s what we’re doing,” she said.
A grant provided funding for hauling containers that municipalities could use, Tichner said, but due to limited staffing and trucks, municipalities felt it could be an issue, so the ECSWA took another route.
At Ridgway’s Water, Sewer, Refuse and Streets Committee meeting May 9, ECSWA President Tom Buck said there’s a need for transportation funding, since the annual cost for transportation of recycled materials from Ridgway to the ECRC in St. Marys is around $7-$8,000.
The ECSWA asked for half — $3,500-$4,000 per year — to which the committee recommended that an un-budgeted expense in the refuse fund, not exceeding $2,000 in 2019, be approved to pay for transportation.
Buck said the program is operating at a loss, but is being offered to municipalities as a service, not something the authority or county is mandated to do. The ECSWA is not asking for a donation, but a cost reimbursement for a voluntary program.
“We’re greatly reducing the costs of that service by spreading out the labor and paying for the cost of containers, and by bidding out the transportation service for the entire county, not just one municipality,” he said.
Ridgway Borough Council ultimately voted to pay the agreed cost at the May 20 meeting.