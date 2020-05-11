BROOKVILLE — A Brookville teen facing charges related to a social media video of two Brookville teenagers allegedly abusing a deer no longer faces felony charges.
Alexander Brock Smith, 18, of Brookville, entered a guilty plea to some charges in the Court of Common Pleas on May 6, while other charges will no longer be prosecuted.
According to court documents, Smith entered a guilty plea to the charges of cruelty to animals, drive or disturb game, taking/possession of game or wildlife, use of device/method prohibited by chapter, and violating rules and regulations of game commission.
Other charges, including aggravated cruelty to animals – torture, conspiracy, aggravated cruelty to animals – torture, aggravated cruelty to animals – causing severe bodily injury or death, conspiracy – aggravated cruelty to animals – causing severe bodily injury or death, corruption of minors, and tampering with/fabricating physical evidence are listed as nolle prossed.
This means Smith will not be prosecuted for those charges. This is a declaration made to the judge by the prosecutor in a criminal case, meaning these charges are being dropped. The declaration often means the charges cannot be proven, or that evidence has demonstrated a fatal flaw in the prosecution’s claim.
Jury selection was to take place today for the remaining charges in the case.