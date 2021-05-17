Elk County school districts, townships, cities and boroughs will have contested races happening in Tuesday’s primary election. The following is a glance of certain races in The Courier Express readership area.
ST. MARYS
- St. Marys Area School Director: Mark Quagliani, Adrienne Beimel and Chrissy Keebler will face off for one St. Marys Area School director’s open seat on both ballots in region III, while incumbents Lewis Murray and Cly Hornung will advance on the Republican ballot for a four-year term in region I.
- City of St. Marys Mayor: The Democratic candidate for City of St. Marys Mayor, Bob Roberts, is running unopposed, as well as Republican candidate Lyle Garner.
HORTON TOWNSHIP
- Horton Township Supervisor: PJ Piccirillo and Dan Bevacqua of the Republican ballot will face off for a six-year term as Horton Township supervisor.
JAY TOWNSHIP
- Jay Township Supervisor: Republican candidates Joe Uberti Jr. and Richard Krula Sr. will compete for a six-year term as Jay Township supervisor.
RIDGWAY BOROUGH
- Ridgway Borough Mayor: Either Ray Imhof or Padraic McGrath will be handed the hat for Ridgway Borough mayor on the Democratic ballot.
- Ridgway Borough Council: Newcomers Steve Lawrie and Brent Kemmer will join incumbents Keith Mader Jr., Sam MacDonald, Steve Caggeso and Ronald Burkett on the Republican ballot to battle for four open seats, a four-year term, on Ridgway Borough Council. Matthew Frank, Joe Gasbarre and Stevie Gustafson will each advance for a four-year term on the Democratic ballot.
RIDGWAY TOWNSHIP
- Ridgway Township Supervisor: Carl Shilk and Mike Beaver are each running on the Republican ballot for a four-year term as Ridgway Township supervisor.
- Ridgway Area School Director: Jamie Cobaugh, Aimee Kemick, Megan Handley and Rick Vigilone will each advance for a four-year term as Ridgway Area School District director on both ballots.
JOHNSONBURG
- Johnsonburg Borough Mayor: Kyle Paget and John Fowler of the Democratic ballot will face off for a four-year term as Johnsonburg Borough Mayor.
- Johnsonburg Area School District Director: Ryan Miller, David Allegreto, Courtney Dunworth, Jami Mathis and Nicole Zimmerman are each running for a four-year term and four open seats on both the Democratic and Republican ballot for Johnsonburg Area School director.