Sonny Days Preschool will celebrate its 16th year of bringing a faith-based way of teaching youth to DuBois this fall.
SDP, a ministry of First United Methodist Church on West Long Avenue, opened in 2004, said Director Andrea Beck-DePue. It was church member Bill Brown’s idea to get more young families involved in FUMC.
Beck-DePue said 45-50 children regularly attend the preschool, and church membership is not a requirement. It’s better to serve the community as a whole, Beck-DePue said.
Age groups at the school are 2- and 3-year-olds, 3- and 4-year-olds and 4- and 5-year-olds.
“We’re reaching out and letting as many children as possible get to know Jesus,” said board chairman Libby Shindledecker.
SDP has five teachers and five teachers’ aides, Beck-DePue said. A typical day involves a Bible lesson, free play, snack time, centers, music, art or gym activities.
The preschool’s staff believes in a carefully-structured environment, and that children will thrive in terms of confidence, independence and self esteem, while being genuinely respected as “a precious gift from God,” according to a SDP pamphlet.
“I just enjoy the kids,” Beck-DePue said. “They’ll look at me and ask such a deep question. It amazes me what little sponges they are and how much they learn.”
Most of the children end up staying all through their preschool years, Beck-DePue said.
“They are so little when they start — they grow so much,” she said.
Staff members gather to say a prayer each morning, setting the tone for the day.
Reviews on the SDP Facebook page express positive thanks toward all the teachers. One says, “I can not say enough how wonderful SDP is. I am so thankful that someone recommended it to us two years ago, and we decided to send our little girl there.
“She has learned so much. It is amazing to hear so much knowledge from a 5-year-old, and to see such passion and love for God. It’s all thanks to Sonny Days, and the wonderful teachers there.”
Beck-DePue keeps a bundle of “thank you” notes from parents in her desk. Some even drive from far-away areas to bring their child to Sonny Days.
“A lot of families express they like their child is being taught about God,” she said. “We want them to know Jesus loves them, and to be kind to each other. It’s really important they learn how to be kind.”
The preschool aims to fully prepare children for kindergarten, she said.
SDP also has a 10-week summer preschool program which started in early June, and within which children will go on different field trips, such as seeing a summer-camp movie at the local theater.
SDP welcomes visitors, like the DuBois City Police, fire companies, Rock ‘n’ Roll Pet Store, a Parker Dam naturalist, local artists, authors and historians. Students also work on sensory projects like cooking or science once a month.
Each day might celebrate a different theme, too, like “green eggs and ham” or “crazy hair day,” Beck-DePue said.
Future goals include growing the preschool, and reaching more children with the faith-based message, she said.
Through hands-on activities, friendship and faith, SDP has come a long way.
“The staff all says we are like a big family,” Beck-DePue says. “And we become a family to the families here.”
For more information, visit SDP on Facebook or www.fumcdubois.org.