The history of the Jewish community in DuBois dates back to the late 1800s, according to information researched and compiled by Ruth K. Bloom and presented to the DuBois Area Historical Society in 1995.
“It initially came through the foresight of small tradesmen traveling the countryside to make a living and then settle here,” Bloom said.
It didn’t take long for them to give serious thought to the command, “Let them make me a sanctuary that I may dwell among them,” said Bloom.
On Nov. 6, 1894, a handful of brethren organized under the traditional name, “Sons of Israel.” On Nov. 18, 1894, the charter of certification was granted by Clearfield County Judge Cyrus Gordon. It was then entered and recorded by Bine Koozer on Nov. 26, 1894.
The members of Sons of Israel realized they were a religious group for the purpose of serving God and that they needed a synagogue. At first they held services in private homes and then several other temporary homes before purchasing a building on Morrison Street, formerly occupied by The Church of The United Brethren, on Nov. 28, 1911.
The building committee borrowed the money and remodeled the synagogue and move the building to Morrison Street and Weber Avenue, where it is now located. It was dedicated in November 1912.
On July 9, 1919, the “Sons of Israel” congregation purchased land from the DuBois Land Co. for a cemetery. The tract was named the Hillside Cemetery and is located opposite the Catholic cemetery on South Avenue.
An addition — the Jewish Community Center — was built on to the synagogue in 1943, the same time the mortgage was burned and a dinner dedication program was held.
At one time, Jewish residents in DuBois numbered between 50 and 55 families. As the years progressed, many moved away or passed away.
“Today, I think we have less than 20 families,” said Jessica Mondi, a member of Sons of Israel. “The neighboring communities each used to have their own synagogues but all have closed. The few members that are left are coming here.”
There may be some Jewish people in the surrounding areas who are unaware that there is a synagogue in DuBois.
“I personally lived in the area for two years before I knew it was here,” said Mondi.
She and her two sons, Jeremiah, 13, and Nobel, 11, have been attending for nearly 10 years.
“They’re getting ready for their Bar Mitzvah,” Mondi said. The Bar Mitzvah ceremony celebrates a Jewish boy’s 13th birthday (on the Hebrew calendar) and his elevation to adult status in Judaism. The parallel celebration for girls is called a Bat Mitzvah, and takes place when a girl turns 12.
Unfortunately, the Sons of Israel synagogue is in danger of closing without the membership to support the costs of keeping it open, Mondi said.
To help keep the doors open, her son, Jeremiah, is planning a fundraiser spaghetti dinner as a Bar Mitzvah project from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, at the Parkside Community Center, 120 W. Park Ave., DuBois. Tickets are $10 per person.
“It’s not a requirement, but I want my children to learn how to organize, and I want them to see the impact that they can have in their own communities. I want to instill the value of being a solid member of the community, and supporting your community.”
The congregation also has a Go Fund Me page to help raise money as well.
“We’re going to try and stay open as long as possible. I just don’t know how long that’s going to be,” said Mondi.
