The Soul Platter Café in downtown DuBois, a non-profit “pay-what-you-can” restaurant, opened three months ago and those who operate it are discovering that many of their patrons are "paying it forward."
"What has been interesting, awesome and surprising, is that the people who come here to eat, by far more percentage, are paying more than the suggested value of the meal," said Erin Heath, one of the founders of the café. "We do have individuals coming in who are definitely in an 'in need' situation. We've had homeless in here, we've had people out of work, people with disabilities who don't have much income. So we are getting some of that population, but we are getting far more people that 'pay it forward.'"
As a result of this outpouring of support from the community, Heath said the café volunteers have been looking for various ways to distribute food to the community.
For example, any extra soup, breads, salads or desserts are regularly donated to the Haven House shelter on West DuBois Avenue. Haven House serves Clearfield, Jefferson and Elk counties, providing four bedrooms that provide a warm, safe place for adults and children to stay during tough times.
Soul Platter volunteers have also taken homemade soup in quart containers and handed those out free to people at the food pantry when they have hours on Thursdays, said Heath.
A major "pay it forward" project involved a partnership between the café and the DuBois Area High School's Interact Club, an element of the Rotary Club, which brings together young people to develop leadership skills while discovering the power of Service Above Self.
Heath said the Soul Platter Café informed DAHS Prom Advisors Denise Sloan and Heidi Shindledecker, along with Rotary Interact Co-Advisors Gretchen Javens and Jennifer Buskirk, that there was room available for up to 40 students to come to the café for dinner at two different seatings on the evening of prom, which was May 18.
"We told them that we had so many generous people in the community that have paid it forward and that we wanted to start to be able to offer a prom dinner option," said Heath. "It's not just for students in financial need situation; it's a café, a restaurant for everyone."
The prom night dinner was open to any student who wanted to come at no cost.
"There was a mix of students here and of all economic statuses. The students received fancy invitations, they were asked to make reservations by name, and then the students were instructed to leave a tip if they can and if not, that was okay," said Heath.
The menu included a cracker and cheese platter, shrimp cocktail, spinach and strawberry salad, a New York strip steak with a twice-baked potato or chicken alfredo.
"And for dessert, we had cheesecake that was donated by Deb's Cheesecake, custard that was donated by The Meadows, and chocolate peanut butter cupcakes that were donated by a volunteer," said Heath. "What the students paid forward with tips was matched by the school. The prom committee made a donation to match the student contribution and so the café pay-it-forward fund made up the rest of that cost."
"This is an example of how a lot of our meals come together as businesses have donated food, volunteers make food that they donate, we have a budget that we work off of," said Heath. "Everything's fresh. We bought the steaks from Palumbo's, so we're supporting the local economy and then we're utilizing all the volunteers to prepare the food."
"DAHS Interact and the Prom Committee are so fortunate to have partnered with The Soul Platter Café," said Javens. "Our students were amazed by the food, atmosphere and the concept of the café. DAHS Interact is looking forward to supporting the café year round."
On the morning of the prom dinner, Heath noted that the café trained a new volunteer, Mike Rockwell, who is a student at the Indiana University of Pennsylvania Culinary Academy.
"After his training that morning, he left and called us about an hour later and said, 'I'd like to help with the prom dinner tonight.' And he came back and he grilled all the steaks. They had perfect grill marks on them," said Heath.
The Soul Platter Café, located at 34 W. Scribner Ave., relies on a volunteer network to help with leadership and organizational structure, food sourcing, cooking and serving, marketing and more. Volunteers start by participating in café training, learning about the café vision, its customers, stakeholders and partners, as well as the core values of One World Everybody Eats.